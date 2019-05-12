|
Age 82, of St. Paul, passed away on May 7, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, John A. Vannelli; and parents, Alphonse and Mathilda Gaiovnik. Survived by brother, Alphonse Gaiovnik; and mother-in-law, Anne Vannelli; children, Laura (Terry) Cullen, John Vannelli, Susan (Gary) Cable, Steven (Liz) Vannelli; 9 grandchildren; and 3 great-grand children with twin boys on the way. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 512 S. Albert St., St. Paul, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019