Age 90 Passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Bel Rae Senior Living Center, Mounds View, surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her devoted husband, Harvey; sons, Dave and Dan. She is survived by her children, Steve (Georgiann), Stan, Dean (Char), Nancy (Pete) Dukich, Amy (Kristine); 9 grand children; 13 great-grandchildren. Lois was a stupendous wife, mother, and grandmother, with deep abiding faith and selfless love. She made everyone she touched feel special. With limited free time, she liked to coffee with friends, play cards and tend to flowers on her deck. Blessed with the gift of dance, she and her husband, Harvey found themselves on the dance floor whenever they got the chance. The joy that dancing brought them and their love for each other was undeniable. Memorials preferred to Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, Mounds View. Memorial service with social distancing and masks on Monday, July 27, 11AM at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Ave. NE, Mpls. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to service at chapel. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Columbia Hts Chapel 763-789-4436