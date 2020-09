Lois, age 97, passed away peacefully on September 17th with her family by her side. Her memory is carried on by her husband of 63 years, Irving; children, Paul, Claire, Leah and Lynn; grandchildren and great grand children. Lois had a kind, patient and gracious heart. She will be greatly missed by many. Services have been held. "Well done, good and faithful servant." ~Matthew 25:23









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store