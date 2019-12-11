Home

Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-222-3220
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Bread of Life Lutheran Church for the Deaf,
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bread of Life Lutheran Church for the Deaf
2901 38th Ave. S.,
Mpls, MN
Lois REARDON Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandma Great-Grandma, Sister Age 84, passed away on December 9, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years Michael, son Robert and brother Orrin Bakke. Survived by loving daughters Paula (Thomas) Ovre, Alice (Don) Fasig, Rita (John) Heine; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and siblings Jerome Bakke and Florence (Roger) Syvertsen. Funeral service Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11AM at the Bread of Life Lutheran Church for the Deaf, 2901 38th Ave. S., Mpls., with visitation one hour prior. Private family interment. Memorials to Bread of Life Lutheran Church for the Deaf.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019
