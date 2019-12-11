|
Loving Mother, Grandma Great-Grandma, Sister Age 84, passed away on December 9, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years Michael, son Robert and brother Orrin Bakke. Survived by loving daughters Paula (Thomas) Ovre, Alice (Don) Fasig, Rita (John) Heine; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and siblings Jerome Bakke and Florence (Roger) Syvertsen. Funeral service Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11AM at the Bread of Life Lutheran Church for the Deaf, 2901 38th Ave. S., Mpls., with visitation one hour prior. Private family interment. Memorials to Bread of Life Lutheran Church for the Deaf.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019