Age 85 of St.Paul, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Lester & Shirley; and son-in-law, Michael. Survived by husband, Larry; daughter, Joanna; sons, Gregg (Hannah) and Wesley (Sheryl); brother, Kenneth (Phyllis); sister, Sybil (Robert); and grandchildren, Gordon, Eli, Sophia, Austin, Elliot, Jillian, Amber and Molly. Funeral service 2:00 PM FRIDAY May 3rd at TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE, 616 Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Sholom Johnson Hospice or St. Paul JCC Pre- School. Gathering of family & friends 7PM Saturday at Sholom Home East, 740 Kay Ave., St. Paul. SHIVA 7PM Sunday and Monday at Sholom Home East. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2019