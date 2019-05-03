Home

Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE
616 Mississippi River Blvd
St. Paul., MN
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Sholom Home East
740 Kay Ave
St. Paul, MN
Shiva
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Sholom Home East.
Shiva
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Sholom Home East
Lois SCHOCHET Obituary
Age 85 of St.Paul, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Lester & Shirley; and son-in-law, Michael. Survived by husband, Larry; daughter, Joanna; sons, Gregg (Hannah) and Wesley (Sheryl); brother, Kenneth (Phyllis); sister, Sybil (Robert); and grandchildren, Gordon, Eli, Sophia, Austin, Elliot, Jillian, Amber and Molly. Funeral service 2:00 PM FRIDAY May 3rd at TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE, 616 Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Sholom Johnson Hospice or St. Paul JCC Pre- School. Gathering of family & friends 7PM Saturday at Sholom Home East, 740 Kay Ave., St. Paul. SHIVA 7PM Sunday and Monday at Sholom Home East. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2019
