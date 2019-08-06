|
|
Of Northbrook, IL Made her peaceful transition on 18 July, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Eveleth, MN to the late Frank and Rose Indihar. Lola graduated from University of Minnesota with a degree in Music Education and was a proud member of the Gopher Marching Band. After graduating, she taught music and was a lifetime member of the Sigma Alpha Iota music fraternity. Lola met Lyle Shuey in St. Paul, MN. They have been married for nearly sixty years and raised four children in Northbrook, IL. A long time member of St. Norbert Parish, Lois taught grade school music, directed annual musicals, played the church organ, and directed the church choir. She was also a devoted Eucharistic Minister, Minister of Care, and Minister of Bereavement. Lois and Lyle co-owned Shuey's Music Education Centers for thirty years, educating music students and serving the northern suburbs of Chicago with instruments and other music services. Lois is survived by husband Lyle Shuey, son Kevin Shuey, daughters Karen (Michael) Koronkowski and Kristi Shuey, granddaughters Kasey Koronkowski and Kelly (Jack) Moore, and sister Elizabeth "Betty" Indihar. She is preceded in death by son Kent Shuey, parents Rose and Frank Indihar, and brother Frank (Anita) Indihar. Visitation Wednesday, 7 August at 9:00 am until time of mass at 10:00 am, St. Norbert Church, 1709 Walters Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062. Inurnment private. Memorials may be sent to JourneyCare, 2050 Claire Ct, Glen-view, IL 60025. www.journeycare.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 6, 2019