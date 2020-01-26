|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother & Oma Age 88, of Eagan Passed beautifully into eternity on January 24, 2020 surrounded by her children. Preceded in death by husband, Leopold. Survived by daughters, Heidi (Byron) Anfinson, Karin (Greg Dykes) & Brenda (Eric Robinson); son, John; grandchildren, Chelsea (Tyquan), Reese, Gabriel, Abby (Josh), Matthew, Benji, Ariana, Isabel, Lukas & Shelby; great-grandchildren, Janaya, Kamden, Louise & Charles; siblings, Mabel, Darrell, Alice & Edna (Bill); and many other family members and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM Friday, January 31st at Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Ave. So., Eagan. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Pt., Eagan and 1 hour prior to the service at church. Family Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Special Thanks to Hospice of the Twin Cities. Lois led a happy and active life, generously giving herself to her family, students, friends, and community. Her gentle spirit & kind heart were a comfort to many. She will be greatly missed. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020