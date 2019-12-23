|
|
Age 84 Of Hastings Passed away December 22, 2019 at Regina Assisted Living in Hastings. Survived by her husband of 63 years, Larry; children Cindy Wagner (Spencer Johnson), Sue Wagner (Steve Gomez), Steve Wagner (Kim Hoelmenn), and Scott Wagner; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother, David (Colleen) Karnick; sister-in-law, Charol Karnick; and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27 at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings and one hour prior to mass at church on Friday. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. (651) 437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019