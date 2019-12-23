Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St.
Hastings, MN
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. 15th St.
Hastings, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. 15th St.
Hastings, MN
Lois "Pat" (Karnick) WAGNER

Age 84 Of Hastings Passed away December 22, 2019 at Regina Assisted Living in Hastings. Survived by her husband of 63 years, Larry; children Cindy Wagner (Spencer Johnson), Sue Wagner (Steve Gomez), Steve Wagner (Kim Hoelmenn), and Scott Wagner; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother, David (Colleen) Karnick; sister-in-law, Charol Karnick; and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27 at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings and one hour prior to mass at church on Friday. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. (651) 437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
