Age 89, of Roseville Died peacefully September 18, 2019. A longtime social worker in the Minneapolis Public Schools, Lois was proud of her family, Norwegian heritage and large network of dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Harry. Survived by their four children: Bill (Sue), Tom (Trevor), Nancy Derheim and David (Julie), as well as sister Lillah, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Roseville at Hamline and Hwy. 36. Visitation one hour before service. Private burial at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church or the donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 22 to Sept. 27, 2019
