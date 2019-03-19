|
|
Age 85, of Hugo Preceded in death by husband Myron. Survived by her 4 children; Ron (Renae), Bev (Bob) Leach, Julie (Dick) Flaspeter & Connie (Steve) Larsen. There are 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Also survived by her brothers Oliver "Pidge" (Marie) Truax, Allan (Edie) Truax and a sister Norma Snell. Funeral service Thursday at 11 AM at MUELLER MEMORIAL-WHITE BEAR LAKE, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave at 3rd St., WBL with visitation 1 hour prior to service. A reception follows the service at the funeral home. Interment Union Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019