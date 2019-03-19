Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Resources
More Obituaries for Loma SNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loma SNELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Loma SNELL Obituary
Age 85, of Hugo Preceded in death by husband Myron. Survived by her 4 children; Ron (Renae), Bev (Bob) Leach, Julie (Dick) Flaspeter & Connie (Steve) Larsen. There are 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Also survived by her brothers Oliver "Pidge" (Marie) Truax, Allan (Edie) Truax and a sister Norma Snell. Funeral service Thursday at 11 AM at MUELLER MEMORIAL-WHITE BEAR LAKE, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave at 3rd St., WBL with visitation 1 hour prior to service. A reception follows the service at the funeral home. Interment Union Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now