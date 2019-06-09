|
|
Age 85 Passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 Lora was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, after 59 years of marriage, and her son, Gregory. She is survived by her children, Roxanne Meshar, Barbara (Paul) Morin, Leonard (Betsy), Carol, Rosemarie (Lee) Valencour, Joanie and daughter-in-law, Jackie (Gregory), 15 grandchil-dren and 9 great-grandchildren. Lora attended St. Luke's Catholic School, lived in St. Paul and Eagan. She worked as a receptionist at Dayton's; O'Halloran & Murphy; and most recently volunteered for the Minnesota Historical Society. She was devoted in her Catholic faith and was an active parishioner. Lora was devoted to family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchil-dren. She enjoyed watercolor painting and listening to music. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the Presbyterian Homes' staff, Fairview Hospice and all others who assisted our mother this past year. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 14 at Roseville Memorial Chapel (O'Halloran & Murphy) in Roseville, MN. Visitation at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019