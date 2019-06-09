Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Lora HANNASCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora HANNASCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lora HANNASCH Obituary
Age 85 Passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 Lora was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, after 59 years of marriage, and her son, Gregory. She is survived by her children, Roxanne Meshar, Barbara (Paul) Morin, Leonard (Betsy), Carol, Rosemarie (Lee) Valencour, Joanie and daughter-in-law, Jackie (Gregory), 15 grandchil-dren and 9 great-grandchildren. Lora attended St. Luke's Catholic School, lived in St. Paul and Eagan. She worked as a receptionist at Dayton's; O'Halloran & Murphy; and most recently volunteered for the Minnesota Historical Society. She was devoted in her Catholic faith and was an active parishioner. Lora was devoted to family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchil-dren. She enjoyed watercolor painting and listening to music. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the Presbyterian Homes' staff, Fairview Hospice and all others who assisted our mother this past year. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 14 at Roseville Memorial Chapel (O'Halloran & Murphy) in Roseville, MN. Visitation at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
Download Now