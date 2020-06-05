Age 93 Died peacefully in her West Side Saint Paul home of 73 years with family. She is survived by brother, Roy and sister, Diane; children, June (Ken), Wayne, Brad (Sharon), Tim (Sue), Candace; grandchildren, Jim, Kim, Kellie, Jill, Bradley, Erin, Christine, Erik, Jack, Gus and Maddi; and great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lindsey, Grace and Henry. The greatest joy of her life was her family. She also loved nurturing and enjoying her garden and writing poetry and letters in calligraphy. She traveled the entire United States with husband Jack and kids and catalogued her adventures through pictures and stories. She followed the Minnesota tradition of volunteering spending hundreds of hours at the Science Museum of MN, the Saint Paul Public Library, the Animal Humane Society and Mentoring students at Cherokee Heights Elementary. She was a seeker of knowledge acquired through reading books and taking courses. She inspired her family and friends with her energy and passion for life. She will be lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.