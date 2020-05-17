Loraine P. (Maue) BYE
1950 - 2020
Age 70 Passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2020. Born on April 22, 1950 in St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by her parents Loraine and Norman Maue; and sister Suzanne. Survived by her son James (Heather); and daughter Loraine; sisters Penny (Jerry) Erickson and Norma Lanners; and several nieces and nephews. Loraine was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES) and Daughters of the Nile. She was in the restaurant/hospitality business for over 50 years and was still working at the time of her passing. For those who knew her they will miss her unique laugh and her ability to be the life of the party. She was dearly loved and she will be greatly missed. Private services will be held at O'Halloran & Murphy in St. Paul with interment at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights on Thursday, May 21, 2020.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
