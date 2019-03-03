|
Age 84, of Spring Lake Park Born October 24, 1934, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019 surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by father, Wayne Lom, mother Elvi Lom and brother Dennis Lom. She is survived by her children, Todd, Joe, Jim, John (LeAnn), David (Roxanne), Phil (Lynelle), Robert (Tanna), Sarah Johnson (Jeff); 22 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and many relatives and good friends. Her greatest love was family. Memorial Service Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Niska Family Cemetery, Squaw Lake, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019