Passed away Sunday, February 17th, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Richfield, MN April 17, 1949, and lived a life enjoying family, friends, camping trips, music, and fixing everything he could get his hands on. Preceded in death by parents Albert and Deloris Hedin. Survived by loving wife Elaine; children Jason (Kathy), Jamie (Cody); sisters Linda, Lyla (Nick), LuAnn; grandchildren Lahna and William; and granddogs Gandhi and Sven. Celebration of Life at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Mounds View on Saturday, March 2nd at 1:30 pm. Happy hour open house to follow at The Exchange Food and Drink in New Brighton 3-5 pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019