December 17, 1940 – May 24, 2020 Age 79 of North St. Paul Loren was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on December 17, 1940. His parents, Virginia and Borge Nielsen, raised him along with his older brother in North St. Paul. He resided there throughout his life, leaving for only four years while stationed in France. After serving in the Air Force, he trained as a machinist and worked for several employers before spending many years at 3M. Loren enjoyed numerous hobbies and shared them with those he loved. He taught his sons to ski, canoe, shoot a bow, and chop firewood. He biked many miles with his wife, sang in the North High Alumni Choir with dear friends, and enjoyed the ticking of clocks and watches in his private time. He was generous with his service to others, spending time organizing music for the choir, counting money at church, and painting stakes at the Chilakoot clubhouse. Loren worshipped God and studied His Word alongside his wife at Fourth Baptist Church in Plymouth. He would start a conversation with anyone fortunate enough to stand in line or share a chairlift with him. His quiet, understated humor, coupled with his indiscriminate kindness and gentleness endeared him to all. Loren is no longer here to start the singing at birthday parties, but he is now singing eternal praises in heaven to Jesus Christ his Savior. Preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Jonathan; and brother, David. He is survived by Audrey, his devoted wife of 52 years; children, Matthew, Janie (Mark) and Jeremy (Jackie); grandsons, Riley, Kieran and Zachary; granddaughters, Courtney and Kate. A private graveside service was held at Evergreen Memorial Garden.









