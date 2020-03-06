Home

Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
Roseville, MN
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
Roseville, MN
Loren Ernest CASE

Loren Ernest CASE Obituary
Age 88 Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 8th with the service following at 2:00 P.M. at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Roseville, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Loren's honor to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church or the Disabled American Veterans https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give/
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2020
