Age 91 of St. Paul Was born November 26, 1927 and passed in peace on October 18, 2019. Loving father of daughter, Susan Loren-Taylor, sons, Ron (Maureen) and Bill Greenberg; proud grandfather of Michael (Ashley), Patrick, Taylor and Amy Greenberg; brother to sisters Karen Weber and Lorna Bourquin. Preceded in death by parents John (Art) and Gladys, sister Audrey and brothers Doug and Frank Greenberg. Loren served in the Marine Corps during WWII and worked for more than 30 years for the St. Paul Post Office. He loved music and dance. Loren was a longtime member of the MN West Coast Swing Dance Club and was recently inducted into the Swing Dance Hall of Fame. He was a judge at the first US Open Swing Dance Championships and was a well-known and beloved dance teacher and DJ and a big part of the MN dance community and dance history. Loren cherished the many friendships made through dancing. He also enjoyed gardening, traveling, and dining out, but he was most content just being around his family, sitting in a chair with a dog on his lap. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness to all. A memorial celebration will be held on November 2 (Saturday), at The Commons on Marice, 1380 Marice Drive, Eagan. Visitation at 10:00. Service at 11:00. Private interment at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (CAF) or donor's favorite charity. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019