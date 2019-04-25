|
Age 88, of Cannon Falls. Died Fri, 4/19 peacefully at home. Survivors include companion Judy, children Susan, Denise, Gregg, Lisa and Gina; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grand children, many nephews. Preceded by parents, son Joseph, sisters Patricia Fox and Charlotte Borgschatz. Funeral Sat., 4/27 St. Pius Catholic Church, 410 W. Colvill, Cannon Falls. Visitation one hour prior. Interment St. Pius Cemetery. Lundberg Funeral Home, 5839 Highway 19 Blvd., Cannon Falls. www.LundbergFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019