O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Age 76 of Little Canada Passed away on April 5, 2019. Survived by wife Pat; children Kristine (Mark Dressen), Michael; grand-children, Bret, Derek, Brandon and Carter; great grandkids, Jett, Cobie; siblings, Kathy (Tom), Keith, and Brian. Owned Arrow Auto & Truck Parts for many years. Enjoyed fishing and the Vikings! Visitation: Tuesday, April 16, 4-7pm at Roseville Memorial Chapel 2245 Hamline Ave N. Roseville, MN 55113. Private Burial Forest Lawn Memorial Park. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
