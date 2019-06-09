|
Age 77 Passed away peacefully on his journey to heaven on June 3, 2019 surrounded by family. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Sandy; daughters, Sharon (Ron), Debbie (Kevin), Barbara; grandchildren, Matthew, Brandon (Casey), Breanna (Luke), Jared, Rebecca (Brandon), Trent and Christian; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Nathan, Miranda, Mason, Charley, Easton, Asher, Caleb, Morgan; and new great-great-granddaughter, Lyla; siblings, Jack, Richard, Loretta; brother-in-law, Jimmy; sisters-in-law, Kathy, Anita, Annette, Jackie; many other dear relatives and friends. Loren was a devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and unconditional love will be missed by all who were blessed to know this amazing man. A special thank you to his HealthEast Home Hospice Team. Celebration of Life 11AM Wednesday, June 12th at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel with visitation one hour prior beginning at 10AM. Private interment Fort Snelling. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 5000 West 50th Street Edina, MN 55424
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019