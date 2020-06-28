Age 94, formerly of Vadnais Heights Passed away peacefully April 24, 2020 Preceded in death by sons, Michael and Ronald; daughter, Caroline Sofie; grandson, Matthew; parents; sisters, Kella and Mitzi; and brothers, Stanley, Simon and Herb. He will be sadly missed by wife, Betty; sons, Joe (Sue), Tom (Ann) and Pierre; 12 grandchildren; many great-grand children; sister, Donna Vollmer; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Selvog; son-in-law, Mike Sofie; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH - LITTLE CANADA, 380 Little Canada Road East, Little Canada. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment St. John's Cemetery. 651-407-8300