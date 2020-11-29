Age 93 of Aitkin Formerly of Maplewood Died Monday November 23, 2020 at the Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin. She was a member of the Eastern Heights Lutheran Church in St. Paul. She is survived by her sons and spouses: Rev. Thomas (Sandra) Becker, Mark (Joann) Becker, Rev. David (Tracie) Becker; 3 grandsons: Jeffrey (Cherie) Becker, Andrew (Melissa) Becker, Christopher Becker, and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rev. Bernard Becker in 2009, and 1 brother Delbert Klumpp and his wife Dorothy. Graveside services were held at Oakland Cemetery in St. Paul. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. srtfuneral.com
Memorials are preferred to the Lutheran Hour Ministries.