Lorena K. BECKER
Age 93 of Aitkin Formerly of Maplewood Died Monday November 23, 2020 at the Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin. She was a member of the Eastern Heights Lutheran Church in St. Paul. She is survived by her sons and spouses: Rev. Thomas (Sandra) Becker, Mark (Joann) Becker, Rev. David (Tracie) Becker; 3 grandsons: Jeffrey (Cherie) Becker, Andrew (Melissa) Becker, Christopher Becker, and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rev. Bernard Becker in 2009, and 1 brother Delbert Klumpp and his wife Dorothy. Graveside services were held at Oakland Cemetery in St. Paul. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. srtfuneral.com Memorials are preferred to the Lutheran Hour Ministries.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home
31 Minnesota Avenue South
Aitkin, MN 56431-1694
(218) 927-2614
