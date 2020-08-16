Age 92 Passed away on April 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Jack, and parents, Frank and Emma. Survived by children, Jacalyn (Joseph) Mulcahy, Nancy (Joel) Melaner, Sandra (Michael) Conroy, Diane (Steven) Schulz, Thomas, and Jeffrey (Julie); 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Lorena was born and raised in Durand, WI. In 1950 she married Jack and moved to Minnesota. After raising their children, she became a licensed realtor. She and Jack enjoyed their lake property near Fergus Falls, MN, and traveled to both coasts to visit family. Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Ambrose Church of Woodbury August 18, 11 am. Due to social distancing, there will be no visitation. Private family interment at Fort Snelling. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com