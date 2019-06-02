|
|
Age 93, of St. Paul, MN, passed away on May 28, 2019. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Preceded in death by loving husband, Marvin; grandson, Jason Glinski; siblings and parents. Survived by daughter, Deborah Lutchen; grandchildren David (Marla) Lutchen and Christina Lutchen; 5 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. She was raised on a family farm near Amery, Wisconsin. In 1945 she married Marvin and moved to St. Paul. Raising her own daughter she also helped to raise her sister, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. During this time she worked at Univac for 20 years and retired. She was very active at her church and crocheted mittens and hats for the public schools. She loved to garden and play with her dogs. Service 11am on June 6, 2019 at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 341 Hamline Avenue South, St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior. Luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019