Age 99, of Mounds View Passed away peacefully at her home on February 23, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Raymond; parents, Joseph and Bertha Schabel; and sister Erma Pittman. Survived by daughters, Beverly (John) Tewalt, Pat (Larry) Truehart and Mary Lu (Michael) Frid; grandchildren, Sean (Lynnette) Tewalt, Troy (Kari) Tewalt, Lisa (Blair) Buth, Becky (Jeff) Brick, Kelly (Dave) Peterson, Jeff Frid and Jenny (Joe) Jensen; 16 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, with visitation starting one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.Washburn-McRreavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 25, 2020