Of South St. Paul Passed away January 2, 2020 at the age of 100 years & 8 months. Preceded in death by her parents & all brothers & sisters. Survived by nieces & nephews, Darlene (Al) Schroeder, Bob (Gail) Bauer & Geraldine Prokop; and other relatives and friends. Loretta was a longtime employee of Armour & Co. and a proud parishioner of Holy Trinity Church for over 70 years; and worked many funeral luncheons. She was also proud to be a part of the Silver Fox Club. Gathering of family & friends 5-7PM, Monday, January 13th at Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave; SSP. Celebration of Life 11AM, Tuesday, January 14th at the Church of St. Augustine, 3rd St. No. @ 4th Ave.; SSP. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery followed by a luncheon back at the funeral home. A special thanks to all the staff at Good Samaritan Society for all their care for Loretta. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020