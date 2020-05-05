Age 80, was united with God in her home in Bonita Springs, Florida on March 8, 2020. Loretta is survived by her husband Thomas, 4 children Julie, Janet (Chuck), Thomas (Lori), David (Debbie), twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, and sister Toni Potami. Loretta was born in New Brighton, MN on August 20, 1939. She graduated from Mounds View High School in 1957 and went on to graduate from the Minneapolis School of Business. She met Tom at Northrup King Seed Co. and they married on April 30, 1960. After raising her family she went to work for Presbyterian Homes where she retired in 2000. Loretta and Tom enjoyed many years of retirement at their place on Red Cedar Lake in Birchwood, WI. They also belonged to the Naples Marco Antique Club in Florida and owned several old cars. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in New Brighton, MN.









