Age 81, of Hastings Died February 12, 2019 Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Sat. (5/11), at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Family & friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at church. A colorful dress code would be appreciated as black was not her color. Please don't send flowers. Loretta would hope that you will do an unexpected act of kindness for some less fortunate soul, or reach out to a distant relative or neglected old friend. If you have an overpowering rush of generosity that demands fiscal action, then please give to your favorite local charity. Just tell them Loretta sent you, they'll know who she is. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019