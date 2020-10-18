1/
Loretta (Gajeski) CASALE
Age 89 of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Joe; daughter, Sandra Miller; sons-in-law, David Miller and Mark McNeill. Loretta is survived by her children, Joe, Sharon, Sheila McNeill, Dean and Karen; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Visitation 4-7 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave St. Paul Park, MN 55071. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 920 Holley Ave, St. Paul Park with visitation one hour prior. A private burial will be held at Fort Snelling. Memorials are preferred.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
