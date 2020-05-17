Loretta H. THOMPSON
1939 - 2020
October 16, 1939 - May 13, 2020 In addition to her many friends she is survived by her husband Keith Thompson, twin sister Bernetta (Everett) DuBois, Bainbridge Island, WA., sisters Irene (Carl) Hunt of Chippewa Falls, WI, Lois Prochnow of Menomonie, WI and brother James (Claudeen) Oebser of Elk Mound, WI. as well as twelve nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and well as sisters Betty Winget, Edith Wilson and niece Sandy Thompson. Lorie's big heart and love for life are the things that her friends and family are going to miss most. The family wishes to extend thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Joseph's hospital for the skilled care they provided Lorie with a gentle loving touch. Private interment .





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
