Woodbury Funeral Home - Woodbury
Future site: 8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Loretta LONETREE
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodbury Funeral Home - Woodbury
Future site: 8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodbury Funeral Home - Woodbury
Future site: 8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Loretta J. LONETREE


1936 - 2019
Loretta J. LONETREE Obituary
Age 83, formerly of Woodbury, passed away peacefully on October 10, surrounded by family -- 31 years to the day of her husband Rawleigh's passing on October 10, 1988. A Chicago native, Loretta loved traveling and books, and relished her independence. Preceded in death by Rawleigh and parents Russell and Vivian Whitman. Survived by son Anthony (Missy) and daughters Dawn (Charles), Melanie and Amy (Jon); brothers Bob and Don; grandchildren Kristen, Jessica, Rachael, Cara-lin, Reilly, Nicholas, Eric, Justin, Ryan and Michael; great-grandchildren Nico, Mika, Lennon, Layla, Parks, Phoenix, Lily, Iris, Caitlin, Caleb, Camden, Shawna, Mayson and Braydon; and dear friend Patti. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at O'Halloran & Murphy Woodbury Funeral and Cremation Services (8700 Valley Creek Rd., Woodbury). Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. immediately prior to service. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
