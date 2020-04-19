Loretta KUZNIA
1931 - 2020
Age 88 Passed away peacefully at BridgeWater in Janesville, Minnesota, on April 14, 2020. Loretta was born in 1931, in Krakow, Wisconsin, and was the third youngest of seven children of John and Josephine. She grew up on the family dairy farm located between Krakow and Pulaski, graduating from Pulaski High School in 1949. Following graduation, Loretta met her future husband, Peter Kuznia. The two were engaged and married in 1958. Loretta and Peter made their home in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota where they built a wonderful life, raising three children. Loretta was the glue that held the family together, instilled laughter and joy in the lives of her boys, and made their house a home. Over the years, she starting working as a part-time cook within the Brooklyn Center school system, including Earle Brown Elementary and Brooklyn Center Jr. Sr. High School. She worked her way up to the head cook position before retiring. Her life passions included spending time with grandchildren, cooking, reading, gardening, walking, traveling with her sister Agnes, and following her favorite sport of baseball, listening late at night on the radio. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Joseph (Rita), James (Grace) and Philip (Joanne); 4 grandchildren, Nicole, Stacey (John), Jordan and Jerick; her sister, Agnes Wautier (Gerald). She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Peter; her brothers, Frank, Henry, Max; her sisters Mildred, Margaret; and her grandson Jared. Due to the restrictions with COVID-19 Virus, Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Victory Church will be at a later date along with celebration. Burial was April 17th, 2020 at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Victory Church (5155 Emerson Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55430, 612-529-7788) or the Alzheimer's Association to further their research of new treatments, preventions and, ultimately, a cure. Kapala Glodek Malone 763-535-4112 www.kapalaglodekmalone.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
