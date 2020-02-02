|
Age 79 of Stacy, MN Passed away peacefully January 27th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her many sisters and brothers. Survived by her husband Patrick McBride, 4 children Terrance (Alison) Denise McBride, John McBride and Kenneth (Heidi) McBride. 14 grand children, and 8 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Friday, February 7th at St Gregory's Catholic Church in North Branch. Visitation 9am until time of service at church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Sharing and Caring Hands in Mpls. or donor's choice. A special thanks to Amanda from Hospice for her caring support in her final days. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020