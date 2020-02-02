Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta McBRIDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Madonna "Lorrie" (Koehnen) McBRIDE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Madonna "Lorrie" (Koehnen) McBRIDE Obituary
Age 79 of Stacy, MN Passed away peacefully January 27th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her many sisters and brothers. Survived by her husband Patrick McBride, 4 children Terrance (Alison) Denise McBride, John McBride and Kenneth (Heidi) McBride. 14 grand children, and 8 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Friday, February 7th at St Gregory's Catholic Church in North Branch. Visitation 9am until time of service at church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Sharing and Caring Hands in Mpls. or donor's choice. A special thanks to Amanda from Hospice for her caring support in her final days. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -