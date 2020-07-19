Age 84 of Cottage Grove Passed away on March 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Loretta was born November 13, 1935, in Jessie, North Dakota, to William and Ernestine Zimprich. Loretta is survived by her 8 children, Julie (Dan Winsor), William Jr. (Kristi), Kenneth, Ladine (Jon) Krueger, Betty (Erling) Hansen, Joseph (Judy) Rhode, Marie (Mark) Pachares & Steven (Polly) Rhode; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Ashbaugh, Rosemary (Dennis) Flick and Jim (Shelly) Zimprich; as well as many nieces, nephews, family & friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Rhode; her parents; her brothers, Francis and Ralph Zimprich; her great-grand daughter, Ava Marie. Celebration of Life 11 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071 with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Due to COVID conditions, burial took place on April 13, 2020.