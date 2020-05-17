Age 57 Passed away at her home in Kingman, Arizona on April 13, 2020. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on 9-28-62 to Lawrence (Bud) Redeker and Bernadette Palmer. She worked as a Hostess and Waitress until she found her ideal job working with special education and handicapped children. Lori is survived by her husband Bob, sons Brad Motz (Jenny), Chad Motz (April) and Tyler Motz, grandchildren Mackenzie, Madeline, Tanner, Brooke and Dyllan. Also survived by her sister Judy Erickson (Steve) and brother Gary Redeker (Nancy), special niece Michele Fischer and many other wonderful nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. Lori lived life to the fullest. Simple pleasures Iike just chatting with friends, family or helping a stranger. She was always there to help someone. An Angel gone before her time.









