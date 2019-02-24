|
|
Age 64 of Girard, PA Passed away comfortably on February 19, 2019. She was born in Birmingham, AL on August 28, 1954, a daughter of the late William and Naida Litzenberg. She was raised in Avenel, NJ and after graduating high school, she followed the family to Minnesota where she earned her degree in Special Education from Mankato State University. She lived for many years in Minnesota where she became an avid Vikings fan. After her mother's death, Lori moved back to Erie to help care for her father and became actively involved with his WW2 6th Bomb Group Association supporting annual reunions for the Veterans. Lori was diagnosed with ovarian cancer which she tenaciously battled for five years. Lori was preceded in death by her parents, William and Naida (Evans) Litzenberg, Sister Deborah Ronan (Bill), and brother-in-law John Myers (Amy). She is survived by eight siblings: Pamela Shedlock (Mark) of NJ, Marc Litzenberg (JoAnne) of MN, Mona Schinke (Dale) of PA, Amy Myers-Weeks (Tim) of PA, Paula Sorge (Howard) of MN, Ward Litzenberg (Melody) of VA, Julie Roseto (Rick) of PA, and Sue Litzenberg of MN; 17 nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and nephews; and her always faithful cat, Buddy. www.edderfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019