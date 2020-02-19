Home

Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
Lori Jean ERICKSON

Age 59, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dick. Lori will be missed by her husband Jim Clausen; children, Michael, Jimmy, Beth, Brent, Tyler (Dulce), and Terissa (Kyle); grand children, Austin, Lilith, Rilyn, Skyli, and Masyn; brothers, Jerry (Mary Helen), Duane (Nancy), Scott (Denise), Keith (Carol), Jim, and Todd Hanson; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Memorial Gathering will be Sunday, February 23 from 2-5pm with memory sharing at 3pm at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W 7th St., St. Paul. Private Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Wulff Godbout 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020
