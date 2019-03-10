Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
RANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
6133 15th Street North
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Lori K. MELTON

Lori K. MELTON Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, & Teacher Went home to the Lord on March 5, 2019. Lori is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Tom; sons Joe (Teran) and Andy; grandchild Henrietta; grandpups Bo and Calvin; parents Tony and Ethel Deiss; siblings Steve (Shelley) Deiss, Sandy (Tim) Koenig, and Jody (Tom) Harris; and many nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends. Memorial Mass Tuesday (3/12) 11:00AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 15th Street North, Oakdale. Visitation Monday (3/11) 5PM - 8PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul and one hour prior to Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to of donor's choice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
