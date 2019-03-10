|
Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, & Teacher Went home to the Lord on March 5, 2019. Lori is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Tom; sons Joe (Teran) and Andy; grandchild Henrietta; grandpups Bo and Calvin; parents Tony and Ethel Deiss; siblings Steve (Shelley) Deiss, Sandy (Tim) Koenig, and Jody (Tom) Harris; and many nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends. Memorial Mass Tuesday (3/12) 11:00AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 15th Street North, Oakdale. Visitation Monday (3/11) 5PM - 8PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul and one hour prior to Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to of donor's choice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019