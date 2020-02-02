|
Age 54, of Renton, WA Formerly of Houston, TX & Stillwater, MN Passed away after a fierce battle with cancer on January 16, 2020. Lori was born in St Paul, MN on February 8, 1965, graduated from Stillwater High School in 1983, earned her Associates Degree from Lakewood Community College in 1986 and earned her Bachelors Degree from the University of St. Thomas in 1997. Lori was employed as a Senior Infrastructure Consultant with Avanade, but her passions included traveling, photography and her love of "Mt. Reindeer." Lori was very generous with her time and thoughtful gestures to her friends, who were very special to her. Lori is survived by parents James and Carol Hanley of Stillwater, sister Lisa (Tony) Schultz of Houston, MN, nephew Connor Schultz and niece, Brynne Schultz, aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. At Lori's request, no funeral will be held. Instead, a celebration of life will be held on her birthday, February 8, 2020 at the Grand Banquet Hall, 301 2nd St S, Stillwater, MN 55082 from 2pm to 6pm. Please bring your memories and stories of Lori to share.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020