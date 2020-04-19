Age 56, of St. Paul, Minnesota Passed away on April 11, 2020. Lori was born in St. Paul on March 17, 1964 to Judy and Robert Mohar and spent her childhood in Roseville, Minnesota, graduating from Kellogg High School. Always a caring individual, Lori began fundraising for Jerry Lewis' annual MDA telethon at a young age, sparking an interest in healthcare. After graduating with a B.A. in Occupational Therapy from the College of St. Catherine, Lori worked at Regions Hospital for eleven years. Lori went on to earn her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law and continued to work in occupational therapy for the remainder of her career while participating in health law and civil advocacy. She obtained certificates in family law mediation and arbitration, was appointed as a guardian ad litem, and served as a deacon at the House of Hope Presbyterian Church. A Minnesota sports enthusiast, talented crocheter, accomplished cook, and triumphant cribbage player, Lori enjoyed spending time outdoors and with her family, friends, and various pets through the years. Lori's glowing smile and contagious laugh will be dearly missed by the many lives she touched. She was truly one out of a million. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Rutledge; father, Robert Mohar; brother, Daniel Mohar; sister-in-law, Jane Flummerfelt; brother-in-law, David Rutledge; and sister-in-law, Martha Mohar. Survived by her daughter, Annamarie Rutledge; mother, Judy Mohar; sister, Debra (Steven) Garofalo; brothers Robert (Renee) Mohar, James Mohar, and Michael (Karina) Mohar; sisters-in-law Christy Mohar and Nancy (Shannon) Swan; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. A memorial service will be postponed to a safe date when family and friends can gather and celebrate Lori's life.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.