Lori NEEDHAM
Age 61, of St. Paul Passed away May 13th of kidney disease. Preceded in death by her mother, Sandy; father, Mike; sister, Stacy; and partner, Jim. Survived by her sister, Tami; brother, Dan; niece, Madison; nephews, Travis and Eric; and dear friend, Kathy. Lori enjoyed reading, casino trips, and time spent at the cabin with her family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
