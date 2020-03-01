Home

Age 56, of Kansas City, MO Formerly of St. Paul MN Lori passed away unexpectedly February 20, 2020 at Overland Park Hospital in Overland Park Kansas. Survived by loving husband Darrol, son Basil, daughter Shannon, mother Dee Quick, siblings Craig, Scott, Lynn, Terry and Lisa. Several aunts, many cousins and friends. Lori attended Johnson High School in St. Paul and Technology College at Rosemount, MN for architecture design. She pursued a career for architecture and design in Kansas City, Kansas. Preceded in death by father Basil Quick. She will be sadly missed. Service at Mount Moriah Newcommer and Freeman Funeral Home February 25, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
