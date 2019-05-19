|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 6, 2019. She was a beacon of positivity, an effortless life to the party, and a caring person with a big heart. If you have a memory of Lori, it likely involves laughing. Few folks can say they've conquered cancer three times, but that was just life as the bravest, strongest person on the planet. She enjoyed boat rides, needlework, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family. Lori is survived by husband Tim; son Kurt; daughter-in-law Audra; parents Patricia and Jerry Lucey; siblings Mike, Kathy, Tom and Jim; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and countless friends. Service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, May 21 at St. Patrick's Church, 3535 72nd St. E., Inver Grove Heights, MN, with visitation at 10AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019