Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Lorin J. PALMER Obituary
Age 83, of White Bear Lake formerly of Cloquet and Duluth Passed away Friday, November 29th. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Laina (nee Liukonen) Palmer. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Shirley (nee Parker) Palmer; Sons, Todd (Mary) and Trent; grand children, Breaunna and Cole; brother, James (Arlene) Palmer. Lorin served with the National Guard while earning a BA from the University of MN Duluth. Following graduation, he spent 30 years as an executive with Conwed and another 30 years as an executive in MN Charitable Gambling. Lorin enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, watching sports and spending time with his family and friends. Memorial Service will be at 4:00PM on Friday, December 6 at Mueller Memorial Funeral Home, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service and a reception immediately following.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
