Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather Met His Heavenly Father on March 1, 2019 94 years old. Born in St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by wife Carol Jeanette Voss-Korngable, sister MaryAnn and brothers Hank and Ken (Jean), nephew Kurt. Survived by: daughter Patty (Rick) Weinand-Christensen, son John D. Korngable, three grandsons and six great grandchildren Jay (Jenni) Carsten Weinand, Jim (Kira) Campbell and Luke Weinand, Skyler (Joan) Holden, Harper Carol and Audrey Weinand. Also survived by sisters-in-law Ruth Korngable (Forth Worth, TX) and Shirley Korngable. Nieces and nephews Barbara, Steven, Lea Ann, Dave, Mark, Kathy, Lynn, Kent, Cory, Randy, Loring, Michelle. L.J. was an "Executive Sales Manager" for "General Motors Corp." for forty years and a Financial Businessman. Known as a "Master Negotiator", and he loved the art of the sale. A lifetime "Eastsider", Johnson High School and member of Sacred Heart Church. Loring loved boating & water skiing, riding motorcycles (owned many throughout his lifetime) was an avid football spectator and enjoyed travel. He loved Classic Cars and enjoyed going to the races at Elko Speedway. He had vast knowledge of every auto ever built. He was a lover of dogs and cats, he built outdoor shelters for stray cats in the winter months. He loved to talk "Politics and Religion". He became a "Born-Again Christian" through his fellowship with the Billy Graham Association. Private Graveside Service & Burial at Oakland Cemetery in May with a Tribute Dinner to follow, family will be notified. Cremation Society of Minnesota 763-560-3100. Memorials to Animal Humane Society, 845 Meadow Lane N., Golden Valley, MN 55422. JOHN 11:25 "I AM THE RESURRECTION AND THE LIFE. THE ONE WHO BELIEVES IN ME THOUGH HE WERE DEAD, YET SHALL HE LIVE."
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019