Lorna Jean Grant RADTKE


1930 - 2019
Lorna Jean Grant RADTKE Obituary
Age 89 July 31, 1930 ~ November 6, 2019 Lorna Jean Grant Radtke of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of So. St. Paul, MN passed away at home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She lived a long and happy life, spreading joy to all she met. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldred R."Slim" Radtke in 2011. Lorna is survived by her brother, Clifford Grant of St. Paul, MN; son, Douglas Radtke (Patricia) of Hightstown, NJ; daughters, Denise McGraw (Larry) of Forsyth. MO and Debra Radtke (Bill) of Fayetteville; and four grand children, Eric McGraw, Kelly McGraw, Max Radtke and Andrea R. Kiensicki (Zachary), and one great grandson, Wesley Kiensicki. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to (lls.org). Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019
