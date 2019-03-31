|
Born February 23, 1925 Died March 25, 2019 at Age 94 Preceded in death by husband Everett; parents Erick and Laura Anderson; brothers Donald, Kenneth and Lloyd Anderson; sisters Elaine Rydeen and Mavis Gilfillan; son-in-law David Peterson. Survived by daughters Laura Lundell & Linda Peterson; son Kevin (Kathleen) Lundell; grandchildren Jeffrey (Karen Dubrosky) Peterson, Matthew (Rachel) Peterson and Christine (Roy) Collins; great grandchildren Noel, Ariel and Rose Peterson, Emilia and Cecily Collins. Celebration of Life Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 AM at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 463 Maria Ave, St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment Union Cemetery. A very sincere thank you to the staff and caregivers at Ramsey County Care Center for their kindness and personal care given to Lorna. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019