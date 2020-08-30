1/1
Lorraine A. WIND
Age 91, of St. Paul Died August 26, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Joseph and son Kenneth. Survived by children Jerry (Susan), Mary Jo (Dan) Bjornson, Betty Jean (Dan) Tosier and Kathy Ganzer; grandchildren Emily, Theresa, Katie, David, Adam, Amy, Dan, Rachel, Sarah, Stephanie, Chris, Joe and Taylor; 8 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Tuesday, September 1 at the Church of St. Mark, 2001 Dayton Ave., St. Paul. Visitation ½ hour prior to Mass at church and 4-7 PM Monday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
SEP
1
Visitation
09:30 AM
Church of St. Mark
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mark
Funeral services provided by
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
