Age 91, of St. Paul Died August 26, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Joseph and son Kenneth. Survived by children Jerry (Susan), Mary Jo (Dan) Bjornson, Betty Jean (Dan) Tosier and Kathy Ganzer; grandchildren Emily, Theresa, Katie, David, Adam, Amy, Dan, Rachel, Sarah, Stephanie, Chris, Joe and Taylor; 8 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Tuesday, September 1 at the Church of St. Mark, 2001 Dayton Ave., St. Paul. Visitation ½ hour prior to Mass at church and 4-7 PM Monday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery.